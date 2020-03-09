3/7/2020 Girls Basketball: Madison 46, San Diego 37

The Cave is rocking for the Division V SoCal regional semifinal in girls basketball between six seed San Diego and seven seed Madison.

This match-up is actually a rematch from a game these two teams played back in November that resulted in a San Diego win.

It looks like more of the same early on for the Cavers, as senior captain Elisabeth Beesley hits a pair of early threes to open the scoring for San Diego.

The Lady Hawks respond down low as junior Imani Moore starts to make her presence known.

Thanks to some clutch baskets and free throws down the stretch by junior captain Cameron Smith, Madison makes sure that history does not repeat itself as the Warhawks hang for the 46-37 upset win.

The Lady Hawks advance to Tuesday’s SoCal regional championship game, where they will take on four seed East Bakersfield for a spot in the Division V state championship game.