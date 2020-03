3/9/10 Baseball: La Jolla 3, Montgomery 1

Montgomery hosting La Jolla on the diamond.

Montgomery’s Adrian Herrera opens the scoring when he doubles in Alejandro Morales.

La Jolla senior Cooper McNally ties things up in the top of the sixth with a solo shot to right center.

In extra innings, Viking junior Luke Brunette drives in two runs with the double to center field as La Jolla goes on to win 3-1.