3/9/20 Boys Lacrosse: Grossmont 5, Santa Fe Christian 4

Grossmont hosting Santa Fe Christian in boys lacrosse.

Eagle senior Jack Winters leads the visitors with 2 goals on the night.

Grossmont sophomore Ziggy Iannessa finishes with a game high 3 goals as Grossmont goes on to win 5-4 and improve to 5-0 on the season.