3/9/20 Softball: Mater Dei 6, University City 2

Moving to Kit Carson Park for the Platnium Division Championship of the 2020 Cougar Classic, University City taking on Mater Dei.

Giselle Garcia at the dish for Mater Dei and she drills one into left, that scores Gigi Gonzalez and Kiyra Moody to give the Crusaders a 3-0 lead in the first.

The Crusaders keeping the offense going as as Destinee Noury is up to bat and she lines it into left knocking in another run to make it 6-0.

The Centurions try to come back when Riley Jenkins hits the solo shot to make it 6-2… however that would be the final as Mater Dei wins the 2020 Cougar Classic.

The final 6-2, Mater Dei.