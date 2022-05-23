3 people trying to illegally enter the U.S. rescued from atop Otay Mesa border wall

OTAY MESA (CNS) – Three people were rescued from atop the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Otay Mesa Monday, but none were injured and all were detained.

Firefighters responded to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection backup call about three Mexican nationals who were stuck at the top of the border wall near Britannia Boulevard and Britannia Court around 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department.

Border Patrol agents confirmed the three people were detained and awaiting processing.

Raw footage from the rescue can be seen below: