30 Calfornians still stuck in Afghanistan

In this Aug. 16, 2021, file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Officials say more than 30 California children are still stuck in Afghanistan after they traveled to the country to see relatives weeks before the Taliban seized power and were unable to get out before U.S. forces left. Nearly all of the children returned to Afghanistan with one or both of their parents in the spring or early summer to see relatives. Officials with three school districts in the San Diego and Sacramento areas where the children are enrolled say they have been in contact with the families and report they fear having been forgotten by the U.S. government.

This comes after the last evacuation aircraft left Kabul earlier this week, leaving hundreds of Americans behind.

Congressman Darrell Issa spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Tuesday, promising he would get the remaining Californians out of Afghanistan. He said he has recently helped bring San Diego families to safety, after they were stranded in the war-torn country. So far four families were safely returned to Cajon Valley, while three families are making their way back home.

While we have successfully helped dozens of stranded San Diegans, our work continues in order to bring the remaining families home. https://t.co/X3UUQOiHo0 — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) August 31, 2021