300 cancer survivors honored at 27th Annual Celebration of Champions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 300 cancer survivors were honored during the 27th Annual Celebration of Champions this weekend.

They along with the event raised needed funds for the Peckham Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was out there running with these kiddos too!

Here are some of the highlights from Saturday at Embarcadero Marina Park North.

Padres wins & losses don’t matter to me. The fact the @padres continually support @radychildrens #celebrationofchampions makes them better than any World Series ring. #todayWasAGoodDay pic.twitter.com/AwNE25O7Fo — Paul Rudy (@PPRPapaPig) May 7, 2022