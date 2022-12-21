$300 Million of Federal funds to finally be allocated to address Tijuana sewage crisis





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – $300 million in federal funding could soon be freed up to put a stop to contaminated water flowing over the border and into our coastal waters.

The Tijuana sewage crisis has lead to common beach closures in Imperial Beach and Coronado, a problem that KUSI has been reporting on for decades.

Under President Trump, Congress allocated $300 million in federal funding to address the issue. But when the Biden Administration took over, they wanted to “re-study” how to use the funding, which is why the money has not yet been received or used.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey shared a detailed insight to the funding arriving to his Facebook page, and told KUSI’s Matt Prichard on Good Evening San Diego that “it’s a win for Coronado, IB and the broader San Diego region.”