300 officers to partner with local kids for Shop with a Cop





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shop with a Cop is an annual event established in 1994 and sponsored by local law enforcement, SeaWorld, Target and STAR/PAL which aims to provide children with school gear and encourage positive relationships with police.

This year, the host agency is Escondido PD. In December, over 300 uniformed officers from roughly 30 different local, state and federal agencies will give their time by partnering with children from local schools for fun-filled days of private animals shows at SeaWorld and a $200 shopping spree.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by CEO Claire LeBeau of STAR/PAL to talk about the event and what it brings to children in the community.