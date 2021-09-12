31st annual ‘Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers’ honors five educators as teachers of the year





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Five educators from all over the region have been awarded the state title of 2021-22 San Diego County Teachers of the Year.

Ingo Hentschel, Senior Vice President and Region Manager for Cox Communications, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to present the winning teachers.

Cox has partnered with the San Diego County Office of Education for 31 years to recognize excellent public school teachers in San Diego County.

The teachers are:

Tiffany Jokerst, West Hills High School, Grossmont Union High School District

Jacquelyn Jourdane, San Altos Elementary School, Lemon Grove School District

Laura Reyes, Central Elementary School, Escondido Union School District

Xye Sanders, César Chávez Middle School, Oceanside Unified School District