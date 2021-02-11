31st Annual San Diego International Jewish Film Festival begins





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 31st Annual San Diego International Jewish Film Festival (SDIJFF) showcases a selection of the best contemporary Jewish-related films.

Thirty-six feature films are being screened from Thursday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 21, 2020, where film enthusiasts can watch from the comfort of their home.

This festival is known to be one of the most prestigious Jewish film festivals in the country. Tickets are $15 per program and $12 for JCC members.

Films can be pre-ordered now. Some films are Limited-Time Screenings, with specific dates of availability and a shorter time period to view. All other films, except for Private Screenings, are On-Demand throughout the duration of the festival.

“The Film Selection Committee did an outstanding job of identifying films that were both compelling and entertaining – a mix of interesting documentaries and beautiful narratives,” said Ryan Isaac, Director of Cultural Arts for the San Diego CJC at the Lawrence Family JCC, JACOBS FAMILY CAMPUS.

All of the films screened at the festival were carefully selected to represent the Jewish experience, including highlights such as:

“Determined: The Story of Holocaust Survivor Avraham Perlmutter” Exclusive Underwriter Preview film: Perlmutter’s determination, courage and chutzpah are on display in this story of his survival and escape as a teenager during the Holocaust.

“Shared Legacies” Opening Day film: The story of the Jews’ role in the civil rights movement is presented by a who’s who of Jewish leaders and Black civil rights activists.

“On Broadway” (documentary) Lin-Manuel Miranda, Helen Mirran and Huge Jackman are among those who guide viewers on a behind-the-scenes look at groundbreaking shows, including “Hamilton” and “A Chorus Line” and performances from Mandy Patinkin and James Earl Jones.

“Tango Shalom” (narrative) The Festival’s featured comedy about a Hassidic rabbi who enters a dance competition to save his school from bankruptcy despite religious beliefs that prohibit him from touching his partner.