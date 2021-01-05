32 COVID-19 variant cases now identified in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County health officials announced Tuesday that 32 cases of the new COVID-19 variant have been detected in San Diego.

“Two dozen new variant cases were confirmed on Jan. 4 from specimens collected from Dec. 27 through Dec. 31,” the Health and Human Services Agency announced.

The 24 newly confirmed patients are believed to have no travel history and to have come from 19 different households, but the investigation and contact tracing are ongoing.

New cases have been identified in San Diego, Chula Vista, La Mesa, and Lakeside. Sixteen are men and 16 are women and the cases are among multiple age groups. While the four youngest cases are under 10 and the oldest is over 70, the average age of the variant cases to date is 36, the same as the overall average for all confirmed cases in the county to date.

There have been no COVID-19 deaths connected to the variant, but one woman had to be hospitalized. She is now at home recovering.

“The fact that these cases have been identified in multiple parts of the region shows that this strain of the virus could be rapidly spreading,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H. County public health officer. “People should be extra cautions to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19, especially this variant, which research has shown is more contagious.”

The new, more contagious strain originated in the UK.

At this time, it believed that the vaccines currently available will offer protection against newly emerging variants. Scientists continue to study the new strains of the novel coronavirus to determine their potential impact.