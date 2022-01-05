3,200+ U.S. schools returning to remote learning causes concern for parents





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local coalition of parents and advocate groups have issued an urgent call to “keep schools open”!

During the heat of the pandemic mostly every student was “learning” online, but parents and teachers have expressed the need and importance for their kids to be at in-person learning.

Their concern stems from the recent announcement with SDUSD cancelling sports and other extracurricular activities, which usually leads to closing schools altogether.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with co-founder of “Families for Opening Carlsbad Schools”, Scott Davidson, partnered with KUSI to talk about the importance of kids being in in-person learning.