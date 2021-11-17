32nd Annual Carols by Candlelight being held next month





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last year in 2020, Carols by Candlelight was virtual, but this year Dec. 10-11, 2021 the event will be live! The 32nd annual Carols by Candlelight show started as a street concert in downtown San Diego and now they will be performing at the California Center for the Arts Escondido.

The event is just four weeks out and all the proceeds will benefit Rady Children’s Hospital. This year they will feature Mark Wills – member of the Grand Ole Opry, 8 top ten country hits, and Jamie O’Neal – Academy of Country Music Award winner.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Mayor Steve Vaus, City of Poway about this festive event.

For tickets and info – CarolsByCandlelight.com