32nd annual Carols by Candlelight kicks off Dec. 10

POWAY (KUSI) – The 32nd annual show Carols by Candlelight will take place on Dec. 10 and 11 at the California Center for the Arts Escondido.

Mayor of Poway Steve Vaus and his daughter and country performer, Anna Vaus, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.

The event will feature a variety of country musicians and benefit the Rady Children’s Hospital.

To learn more about the event, visit www.carolsbycandlelight.com