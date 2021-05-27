32nd annual Memorial Day Concert to honor the female veterans of Vietnam

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Co-hosted by Joe and actor Gary Sinise, the 32nd annual concert event will pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of our armed forces, with special segments honoring the heroism of the American women who served in Vietnam and the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Due to the pandemic, the traditional live concert from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will most likely not be held to ensure the health and safety of all involved. However, a specially produced show from various locations nationwide will air during its normal time slot (8:00pm – 9:30pm ET) on PBS Sunday, May 30, 2021, the night before Memorial Day.

Actor and Veteran’s Advocate, Joe Mantegna, along with Vietnam War Combat Nurse, Diane Carlson Evans, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share more information about the event and how you can watch.