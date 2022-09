335,000 low-income San Diegans may lose healthcare

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Residents joined the Mayor of Chula Vista in hosting a rally Thursday, Sept. 29 to protest against the disruption of medical services.

The potential disruption could affect 335,000 low-income San Diegans.

This after the California Department of Health Care Services voted to remove community health group from the region.

It impacts so many residents because it’s San Diego’s largest medical health plan.