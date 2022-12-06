33rd All Spanos All Star Game at Mira Mesa High, Dec. 10

THE 33RD ALEX SPANOS ALL STAR CLASSIC IS SLATED FOR DECEMBER 10TH AT MIRA MESA COLLEGE.

33RD ALEX SPANOS ALL STAR GAME

SATURDAY DEC. 10TH

4PM AT MIRA MESA HIGH SCHOOL

TICKET PRICES: $5 KIDS/SENIORS $10 ADULTS

The annual game features the best of the best, the North and the South going head to head. The game being hosted by the Spanos family and the High School Sports Association. The classic face-off bringing together teammates from all over and bring more exposure the athletes!