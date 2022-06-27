348 foot SuperYacht seized from Russian Oligarch docks in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A $300 million yacht that federal authorities say was seized from a Russian oligarch arrived Monday in San Diego.

The Amadea, a 348-foot luxury vessel, was owned by Suleiman Kerimov, according to the Department of Justice, which described Kerimov as “a sanctioned Oligarch and beneficiary of Russian corruption.”

Kerimov, 56, was sanctioned by the U.S. government in 2018 for alleged money laundering and failure to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes related to the purchase of villas.

The vessel will remain in the U.S. government’s possession until it is sold.

“The successful seizure and transport of Amadea would not have been possible without extraordinary cooperation from our foreign partners in the global effort to enforce U.S. sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war in Ukraine,” the Department of Justice said in a statement.

The Department of Justice’s full report on the seizure of Amadea can be read here.

The San Diego Web Cam YouTube Channel captured Amadea’s arrival: