35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of two counts of vehicular manslaughter

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of two counts of vehicular manslaughter in connection with a traffic accident that killed a married couple as they were walking across a Point Loma-area street six weeks ago.

Kevin William Thomer of San Diego was allegedly speeding westbound in the 5000 block of North Harbor Drive when his SUV struck Jerome Zimmer, 71, and his 69-year-old wife, Madelyn, about 6 p.m. Jan. 19, according to the San Diego Harbor Police.

The Zimmers, residents of Alberta, Canada, died at the scene, SDHP Sgt. T.D. De La Pena said.

Thomer was booked into San Diego Central Jail, where he was being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.