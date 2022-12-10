35th Annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon, Dec. 9

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s hottest country station, 103.7 KSON, celebrated their 35th Annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 a.m. and Friday, Dec. 9th at 7 p.m.

The radiothon helps St. Jude’s by funding research for cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

John Flint and Tammy Lee, hosts of “John & Tammy in the Morning”, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards with details.

Become a Partner In Hope:

Call 1-800-963-4673

Text “KIDS” to 78-58-33

Or visit stjude.org/radio/kson