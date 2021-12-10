3,600 families to receive much needed help at The Rock Church’s 25th annual Toys for Joy event

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Saturday, hundreds of volunteers from across San Diego will come together at the 25th annual Toys for Joy to give back to families in need.

The event will be held in a drive-thru style where children 11-years-old and younger will each receive a brand new toy, and their families will get groceries.

This year, Toys for Joy has increased the amount of groceries being distributed from 30lbs to 48lbs due to the impacts of COVID.

Pastor Miles McPherson reflects, “When we first started Toys for Joy 25 years ago, we gathered in the parking lot of neighborhood churches and gave toys and Christmas trees away to the local community. It blows me away to see what it has grown to today with locations spread out across San Diego County serving tens of thousands of children and their families, businesses and schools partnering to serve the community. One of my favorite things to see now is that many of the children we served in those first years came back with their families to volunteer and give back.”

While it will look different than in the past, Toys for Joy hopes that children and families will still be able to experience the joy and hope of the Christmas season. Toys for Joy will be adhering to the County’s safety guidelines. As a result, all attendees are pre-registered and have a reserved time at which they will come and experience the Toys for Joy drive-thru contactless distribution.

Pastor Travis Gibson previewed Saturday’s event and shared how you can donate on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.