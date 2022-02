36th annual celebration of National Girls & Women in Sports Day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday marked “National Girls & Women in Sports Day” and the Women’s Sports Foundation will be celebrating the occasion along with the 50th anniversary of Title 9 with a Virtual 5K & 50 mile challenge.

Alana Nichols, Paralympic Gold Medalist with the Women’s Sports Foundation joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the day of recognition.