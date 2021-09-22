38th Annual UCP/Firefighters’ Celebrity Waiters Luncheon happening this Friday, Sept. 24th





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego is hosting a luncheon this Friday.

The event will feature celebrity waiters including Christopher Knight, AKA Peter Brady of The Brady Bunch , Larry Wilcox from CHIPs and John Savage. Also in attendance will be the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Actor and Honorary Chair UCP SD Peter Kwong spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney about the fundraiser.

For those interested in attending the luncheon, get your tickets here: https://fundraise.ucpsd.org/event/38th-annual-fire-fighters-and-friends-celebrity-waiters-luncheon-2021/e337721