39-year-old man shot in Hillcrest, Police apprehended suspect in nearby canyon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man was taken into custody on suspicion of firing a gun at a 39-year-old man in Hillcrest, police said Wednesday.

The victim and the 32-year-old suspect got into an argument in the 600 block of Upas Street when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim twice in the stomach around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect ran away from the scene into a nearby canyon. After setting up a perimeter, police apprehended the suspect.

The victim was taken to a hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were investigating the shooting.