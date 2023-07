39th anniversary of the McDonald’s Restaurant massacre in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO (KUSI) – A remembrance at the site of the worst mass shooting in California history.

July 18th marked the 39th anniversary of the McDonald’s Restaurant Massacre in San Ysidro.

The location has since been converted into a satellite campus of Southwestern college.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was there as San Diegans gathered at a memorial for the victims of the 1984 massacre.