3rd annual Power Women SD Gala set for September 18 in Del Mar

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Discover Magazines is hosting its 3rd Annual Power Women SD® Gala on Sept. 18th at the Hilton Del Mar, celebrating the accomplishments of San Diego’s women business owners and career professionals and in support of Thrive Animal Rescue and The Crisis House assisting women and their children suffering from domestic violence abuse.

Johanna Silva, an entrepreneur, business coach, and author discussed the upcoming event, and how you can participate, with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.

Newsletter with Details here.

2021 Power Women Gala info here.