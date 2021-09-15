3rd Annual Suicide Prevention Symposium will be held thru Zoom this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 3rd Annual Suicide Prevention Symposium will be this Saturday.

The Rady Children’s Hospital and the 9th District PTA have teamed up to host the event during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Parent, and Organizer Helen Crenshaw discussed the upcoming conference with KUSI’s Paul Rudy.

For those interested in attending the event, please visit: https://www.ninthdistrictpta.org/events/third-annual-suicide-prevention-symposium-the-hero-in-each-of-us-finding-your-role-in-suicide-prevention/