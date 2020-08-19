4-time Paralympian and CAF Ambassador trains in famous actor’s pool during pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Paralympian and Challenged Athlete Foundation Ambassador joined Good Morning San Diego to tell the story of a how a Hollywood A-lister changed his life.

David Duchovny, best known for playing Special Agent Fox Mulder on TV’s “The X-Files and Hank Moody on Californication, reached out to Rudy Garcia Tolson who is training for this fifth Paralymics and invited him to train in his pool after public pools closed due to COVID-19.