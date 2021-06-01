4-time Slam champ Osaka out of French Open, cites anxiety

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open, citing anxiety.

The four-time Grand Slam champion announced on Twitter that she was taking a break from competition and revealed she has “suffered long bouts of depression.”

She had declared last week that she would not speak to the media at Roland Garros and was fined $15,000 after she skipped the postmatch news conference following her first-round victory Sunday.

Osaka had framed the matter as a mental health issue.

She said it can create self-doubt to have to answer questions after a loss.

The world’s No. 2-ranked tennis player announced Monday that she thought it best to withdraw “so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris.”