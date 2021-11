40 Hard Court Championship starts at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club





LA JOLLA (KUSI) – On Monday, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club to talk about the United States Tennis Association’s National 40 Hard Court Championship taking place Monday Nov. 29 though Dec. 5.

For more information: www.LJBTC.com

Tournament Director Bill Kellogg spoke with @alliewagnertv of @KUSI_GMSD on Opening Day of @usta National 40 Hard Court Championships @LJBeachClub. The tournament continues through Sunday. https://t.co/cB3Xwu46XZ — J. Fred Sidhu (@JFredSidhu) November 29, 2021