40-year-old woman killed after hit-and-run crash in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (CNS) – Authorities are searching for a suspect after a 40- year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck Wednesday in Lemon Grove.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies from the Lemon Grove Sheriff’s Station responded to a traffic collision near Broadway and Harris Streets.

Once deputies arrived, they found the victim had been struck by a vehicle, possibly F-150 pickup, according to the department.

No driver or additional suspect vehicle information was available, as a search was ongoing.