401(k) theft is on the rise. Learn how to protect yourself.

Believe it or not, 401(k) theft is on the rise, and CEO and President of Brent Wilsey Asset Management discussed it.

“Your 401(k) gets hacked and taken, you’re not protected,” Wilsey warned.

Consumer law limits liability on credit cards, not 401(k)s, Wilsey explained.

Wilsey advised viewers to protect themselves by opening an online account, checking it regularly, keeping tabs on your internet security and protecting your password well.