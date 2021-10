40th annual Boys & Girls Club Gala returns Oct. 9 in Carlsbad

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Put on your dancing shoes and break out your wallets!

The annual Boys and Girl’s Club Gala returns this Saturday, Oct. 9.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Carlsbad.

Gala Honorary Chair, Jim Morrison, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the event.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here: www.bgccarlsbad.org/annual-gala