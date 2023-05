40th Annual Ethnic Food Fair comes to San Diego

The House of Pacific Relations will present the 40th Annual Ethnic Food Fair at The International Cottages in Balboa this weekend on Sunday, May 7.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., live performances and ethnic food will be available for all to enjoy.

Sarah Wamley from the House of Pacific Relations joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the event.