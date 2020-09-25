42nd anniversary of PSA Flight 182 plane crash over North Park

NORTH PARK (KUSI) – 42 years ago, 144 people were killed in a mid-air plane crash over North Park.

In remembrance, Grossmont College is honoring the anniversary of the PSA Flight 182 crash with an online ceremony presented by the college’s history department.

A lecture, video clips and discussion about the still ongoing campaign for an official memorial honoring the crash victims will be included.

That event starts at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, September 25, 2020.