Protecting seniors amid COVID-19 re-openings





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Months into the coronavirus pandemic pools, golf courses, gyms, shopping malls and even movie theaters are reopened or starting to reopen all across the country, even in areas hardest hit by COVID-19.

People in the high-risk category and over the age of 65 might be wondering just what is safe to do again. Can you go to a backyard BBQ with family and friends, if you do should you wear a mask? Can you hug? Can you go inside the house or do you have to stay outside? Is it safe to start your swimming fitness regimen at the neighborhood pool again?

The Chief Medical Officer of LCR Health, Dr. Rand McClain, who is over age 60 and an expert in aging health, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss what activities are safe for seniors to re-engage in this summer and what recommendations he has for wearing masks while at the gym, outdoors, and other precautions.