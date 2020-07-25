Bill Walton’s Bike for Humanity II goes virtual

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bike For Humanity II is a virtual bike ride where people can ride for up to two hours on their own wherever they’re at or live.

Funds raised thru this Virtual Ride will support Free Bikes 4 Kidz, No Kid Hungry, The Rex Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Riders can register at BikeForHumanity.com and can participate for FREE or make a contribution and receive some great Bike for Humanity merch, including T-shirts, Medals and more.

Meb Keflezighi, Bill Walton and Dean Karnazes are some of the celebrity participants.

Bill Walton himself, we well as Bryan Pate, CEO of Eliptigo talked about the virtual event from Balboa Park.