47-year-old man hospitalized after stabbing in Colinas Del Sol neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 47-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed in the abdomen in the Colinas Del Sol neighborhood in San Diego, authorities said today.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at approximately 11:54 p.m. Thursday to 4085 52nd St. after a person who was riding a bicycle through a park saw the victim sitting slumped over. When he approached, he noticed the man was bleeding and called police, said Officer Robert Heims.

Police took the victim to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives from the department’s Mid City Division are investigating the stabbing and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-516-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.