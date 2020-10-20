Supervisor Jim Desmond says San Diegans are fed up with COVID regulations





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Jim Desmond is joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the COVID-19 related fatigue he and his constituents are experiencing and the fear of being rolled back to Tier 1 (purple) as the case rate in San Diego County continues to rise.

Desmond said, “For our next Board meeting I’ve asked our County staff to provide the bigger picture for the effects of the COVID-19 response on the region.”

Rising case numbers could tip the region into the “purple” tier, the state’s most restrictive, as soon as next week. The state’s plan requires a county to post statistics in a lower tier for two consecutive weeks before it is moved down.