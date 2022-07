4s Ranch Little League to play in state tournament





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 4s Ranch Little League *Junior* Allstars are doing excellent in the state tournament!

Most of these young athletes are 13-14 yrs old and in their last year of little league and will move onto high school.

That means— the talent at the high school level will be off the charts!

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was out on the Patio with the team to talk about their season so far and where they are going next!