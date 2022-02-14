4th Annual Heroes Blood Drive encourages you to roll up your sleeves and donate blood





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 4th Annual celebration of Heroes Blood Drive is happening Monday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Town and Country Resort Mission Valley, 500 Hotel Circle North.

Kyle Kraska’s Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive honors first responders and blood donors who help save lives every day while helping ensure hospital patients have the blood products needed.

For those who go and donate will receive a Red Cross T-Shirt, a coupon for a free sub sandwich at Jersey Mike’s Subs, and a $10 Amazon gift card.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at the event getting all the details on how you can donate!

Visit rcblood.org/together for more information.