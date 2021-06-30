4th of July pet safety with Helen Woodward Animal Center

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – The 4th of July is days away and the fireworks can be frightening for your pets.

Helen Woodward Animal Center PR Director Jessica Gercke joined Good Morning San Diego to give some advice on 4th of July pet safety.

Gercke said more family pets will run away from home this weekend than during any other time of the year because of fireworks.

Make sure that your pets have access to their favorite safe place or find a quiet, comfortable, enclosed room where your pets can hide if they need to.

For more information on adopting or for summertime safety questions, call Helen Woodward Animal Center at 858-756-4117, visit the Center at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe or visit www.animalcenter.org.