4th of July planning and PEARL loan program in Poway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recently the Poway City Council approved moving forward with 4th of July firework celebrations.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said there has an incredible response, ” many sponsors stepping up allowing us to make it bigger and better than ever.”

Vaus also discussed the continuing COVID-10 response efforts in Poway including the PEARL (Poway Emergency Assistance Recovery Loans) program which has set aside $2 million to help the community.

Next week there will be a Poway Kiwanis 20/20 food drive Saturday, June 6 at City Hall 13325 Civic Center Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.