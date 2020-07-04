4th of July safety with San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fourth of July will look different this year in San Diego, there are no parades, fireworks displays and large gatherings all in effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Undersheriff Mike Barnett joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how deputies are going to keep people safe this holiday weekend during the pandemic.

Barnett said when comes to drinking and driving ” There’s really no excuse to drive under the influence with so many sober ride options from public transportation to taking a cab or calling a ride-sharing service. If you’re arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol this weekend, you will be booked into jail. An impaired driving conviction can cost you more than $15,000 in legal and court fees.”

Also it is illegal to possess, transport or use fireworks in the county. Penalties range from prison time to fines depending on the number of fireworks and if they end up sparking a fire that causes death, injury and damages. Barnett said the San Diego Sheriff’s Department recommends people watch virtual fireworks shows. “Leave it to the professionals. Sparklers also burn at a temperature hot enough to melt gold. We recommend glow sticks as a safer alternative for children.”