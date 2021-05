5/1/21 Girls Basketball: Etiwanda 63, Bonita Vista 41





Etwianda and Bonita Vista facing off on the court in the showcase at Mt. Miguel high school.

The Barons’ Selena Patterson and Alyssa Alvarado notching scores for Bonita Vista.

But it’s not enough as Etiwanda will pull away with the win, the final 63-41.