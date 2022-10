5.1 Earthquake in San Francisco is largest felt in eight years





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday Oct. 25 a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the San Francisco Bay Area, marking the largest regional tectonic shift in the last eight years.

Reportedly, the San Jose Fire Dept. did not receive any emergency calls related to the quake.

The quake began at 11:42 a.m. and was followed by two major aftershocks.