5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Baja California, felt in San Diego County





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A magnitude 5.6 earthquake that hit Baja California Friday evening sent weak shaking to San Diego County.

The quake hit at 7:52 p.m. near the Alberto Oviedo Mota, about 30 miles south-southeast of Mexicali, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The level of shaking felt in San Diego County did not put it at risk of any potential damage, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department did not receive any immediate reports of damage.

Prelim M5.5 Earthquake California-Baja California border region Mar-07 03:52 UTC, updates https://t.co/ndUZELGjEC — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) March 7, 2020