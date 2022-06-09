5 dead in Camp Pendleton-based MV-22B Osprey crash in Imperial County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Five Camp Pendleton-based servicemen onboard an aircraft that crashed during a training flight in Imperial County were confirmed dead Thursday by the U.S. Marines Corps.

“We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap,” said Major Gen. Bradford J. Gering. “Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.”

The MV-22B Osprey went down shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday in an “aviation mishap” while on a training mission near Glamis, east of Brawley, according to the Third Marine Aircraft Wing.

The names of the victims will be released 24 hours after family notification.

Marine Corps officials denied early reports that the Marine Aircraft Group 39-operated Osprey was carrying nuclear material at the time of the crash.