5 White House staffers lose jobs over past drug and marijuana use





WASHINGTON DC (AP) – Five White House staffers have been fired because of their past use of drugs, including marijuana. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday “there were additional factors at play in many instances for the small number of individuals who were terminated.”

Marijuana has become a delicate issue for President Joe Biden’s administration because 15 states and Washington, D.C., allow for recreational usage, despite a federal prohibition.

Psaki says the administration has tried not to automatically penalize potential staffers for legal behavior in their communities by developing a more flexible policy.

Hundreds of aides in the 2-month-old administration have cleared the suitability review by career staffers handling security issues.

It is worth noting that Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Barack Obama have admitted using marijuana in their lives as well.

Kamala Harris also supports legalization of marijuana.

The Biden Administration has fired five White House staffers because of their past use of drugs, including marijuana. VP @KamalaHarris has admitted to using marijuana in the past, but hasn't commented on the firings. What do you think? #YourVoicehttps://t.co/fnPjtoMnOO — KUSI News (@KUSINews) March 19, 2021